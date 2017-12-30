Various News: Wrestle Kingdom 12 Pre-Game Show Video, 2017 ROH Awards Fan Voting Now Open, and Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include Eddie Edwards and Fenix

– NJPW released the full pre-game show video for next month’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 event, which is now just a few days away. The pre-game video features Kevin Kelley, Mark Warzecha and Rocky Romero reviewing the entire match lineup for the Tokyo Dome event.

– For today’s wrestling birthdays:

• Former TNA world heavyweight champion Eddie Edwards celebrates his birthday today. He turns 34 years old.

• Luchador wrestler Fenix celebrates his birthday today as well. He turns 27 years old.

– Ring of Honor has opened its voting to fans for the 2017 ROH Awards. Fans can now vote in the following categories: Wrestler of the Year, Women of Honor Wrestler of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Breakout Star, Moment of 2017, Feud of the Year, Move of the Year, Best Final Battle 2017 Entrance, and Match of the Year. The winners will be announced the week of January 8.