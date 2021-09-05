wrestling / News
Various News: Tom Lawlor Demanding Entry Into MLW Opera Cup, Impact Wrestling AXS TV Programming Notes, Emergence Video Highlights
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Tom Lawlor is demanding entry into the 2021 Opera Cup tournament. Lawlor won the 2020 Opera Cup. Here’s the full announcement:
Lawlor demands Opera Cup entry
Filthy flexing to go back-to-back in Opera Cup
The 2020 Opera Cup winner “Filthy” Tom Lawlor has reportedly demanded matchmaker Cesar Duran that he wants in on this year’s Opera Cup.
The former World Heavyweight Champ dominated last year’s tournament and plans on going back-to-back and keeping the historic century old cup in the Team Filthy camp.
When reached for comment, Cesar Duran stated he doesn’t care for demands from any wrestler. However, he did say he plans on sharing his vision for the Opera Cup in the days ahead.
What does El Jefe have planned for this year’s edition of the classic tournament?
The Opera Cup kicks off October 2 in Philadelphia at FIGHTLAND (buy tickets).
– W. Morrissey will be featured on an upcoming edition of Impact in 60. The episode will air on AXS TV on Thursday, September 16 at 10:00 pm EST. Also set for AXS TV on Sept. 16 is Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2020 at 3:00 PM EST.
– Impact Wrestling released the following highlights for Emergence 2021:
