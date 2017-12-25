 

Various News: Xavier Woods Shares Holiday UpUpDownDown Video, Booker T Looking for Help for Reality of Wrestling TV Project

December 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
UpUpDownDown - Xavier Woods - Superstar Savepoint

– Xavier Woods released a new holiday video for UpUpDownDown this week, and he revealed that fans can become eligible to appear in a future UpUpDownDown video by tweeting photos and videos of gifts they received to the holidays using the hashtag #UUDDHolidays. You can check out Xavier Woods’ latest video for his UpUpDownDown channel in the player below.

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T posted a new tweet this week regarding some help needed for a new TV project for his indie wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling. You can check out the tweet Booker T posted on his account below.

