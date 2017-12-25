wrestling / News
Various News: Xavier Woods Shares Holiday UpUpDownDown Video, Booker T Looking for Help for Reality of Wrestling TV Project
– Xavier Woods released a new holiday video for UpUpDownDown this week, and he revealed that fans can become eligible to appear in a future UpUpDownDown video by tweeting photos and videos of gifts they received to the holidays using the hashtag #UUDDHolidays. You can check out Xavier Woods’ latest video for his UpUpDownDown channel in the player below.
– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T posted a new tweet this week regarding some help needed for a new TV project for his indie wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling. You can check out the tweet Booker T posted on his account below.
HELP NEEDED: Working on a new TV project with my company and make a new Broadcast Graphics Package. Need someone who knows #AfterEffects and #Element3D. Send message to [email protected]
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) December 24, 2017