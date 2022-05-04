Varsity Blonds to Call Out House of Black On AEW Dynamite

The Varsity Blondes are set to call out the House of Black on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that the tag team will call out the stable over their ongoing feud. You can see a clip from tonight’s AEW Dark announcing the segment below.

The updated lineup for Dynamite is:

* ROH Women’s Championship Unification Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Owen Hart Foundation Cup Qualifying Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish

* Wardlow vs. MJF’s mystery opponent

* Chris Jericho vs. Santana

* Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Butcher, The Blade, & Angelico

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier: Dante Martin vs. Rey Fenix

* Varsity Blonds Call Out House Of Black