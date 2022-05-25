wrestling / News

Veda Scott and Mike Bailey Get Married (Pics)

May 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mike Bailey Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

In a post on Instagram, Veda Scott revealed that she and Mike Bailey got married recently in Las Vegas. The two were engaged back in November 2020.

She wrote: “Reader, I married him.

