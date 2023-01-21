Veda Scott Questions Why People Hate-Watch Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful, Veda Scott questioned why there are people who watch wrestling when they don’t like it, or hate-watch specific types of wrestling. Here are highlights:

On people who don’t like wrestling and still watch: “Why spend so much time on what you don’t like? I think it’s also okay; it’s healthy to kind of like look at professional wrestling and be like, ‘Hey, I don’t like this anymore for whatever reason.’ Maybe it’s behind-the-scenes things, maybe it just doesn’t appeal to you, and you liked it better in the 80s or the 90s. It’s okay to say, ‘Hey, I don’t really like this anymore, and I’m not gonna watch it or talk about it or think about it.’ That’s fine. I don’t know why more people who are not being paid to think about pro wrestling, like it’s one thing if this is your job and you’re not happy with the products in front of you, that’s one thing. But if you’re watching pro wrestling for fun and it’s not fun, then that’s okay. Think about how many shows you’ve started watching, and you watched the first two seasons, and you were all into it, and then like you forgot about it, and then you find out it ended six seasons later, and you don’t know anything about it. It’s fine, you lived. It didn’t destroy your life.”

On people who hate-watch: “I don’t know why people feel the need to hate-watch so much pro wrestling. It feels like a real bummer, guys. Maybe there’s other wrestling you like, maybe you should get a STARDOM World subscription, or there’s a chance that you just don’t like pro wrestling, and that’s fine too. Pro wrestling is weird, and you don’t have to like it. I sometimes see people that are in turmoil over this, and I’m not mocking them; I’m concerned. It’s okay, I feel bad that someone is spending so much time being unhappy about something that I love, but [I also] understand that not everybody loves it. I don’t like American football, I’m from Philadelphia but I’m not an Eagles fan or an anything fan. I don’t watch it, it’s not a thing in my life. I don’t think about it. When I watch a football game, I’m kinda bored, but I don’t tune in to every game to like be bored because I have other things I need to do. I get bummed out when I see people, and I know it’s hard because if you were a huge pro wrestling fan and you had a big emotional connection to certain wrestlers or certain promotions, and you find out that it’s not what you like anymore, that can be hard to deal with. Also, it might be a sign that you’ve changed personally, and that’s okay. That’s good. Growth is okay. I think about this a lot where I see people on Twitter who seem so unhappy with what they’re watching. It’s not like, ‘Oh, don’t criticize anything.’ They actively seem to tune into a show that they hate and are miserable about it, and that doesn’t seem like a good plan.”