wrestling / News
Veer Mahaan Finally Arrives On Raw, Takes Out Mysterios
Veer has arrived on Raw at last, and he did so by taking out the Mysterios. Monday night’s show saw The Miz defeat Dominik Mysterio in a very short squash match. After the match, Veer came out and came down to the ring. As Miz ran away, Veer entered the ring and attacked Rey, then wiped out Dominik and put him in a camel clutch. Dominik tried to tap but Veer ignored it, keeping the hold on.
Veer has been announced as coming to Raw since October when he was drafted to the brand.
