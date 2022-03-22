wrestling / News
Veer Mahaan’s WWE Raw Arrival Gets Official Date
March 21, 2022 | Posted by
Veer Mahaan is coming to Raw – no really. We have an actual date now. On Monday night’s episode of Raw, it was announced that Veer will make his Raw debut on April 4th.
Veer has been announced as “coming to Raw” since he was drafted to the brand in October. However, since that time, he has remained on WWE Main Event while vignettes have regularly aired for him announcing in general that he was on his way without an indication of when.
BREAKING NEWS: VEER MAHAAN IS COMING TO RAW APRIL 4th.@VeerMahaan#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xeTOLCMPUn
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2022
