Betting Odds For Money In The Bank Announced

— Las Vegas betting odds have been revealed for the two upcoming Money In The Bank ladder matches, per wrestlinginc.

Mandy Rose, Ember Moon, Bayley and, interestingly, Sasha Banks are all considered favorites in the women’s Money In The Bank ladder match. Rose has the best odds at +300, with Moon second at +350 and Banks close behind at +340. This is in spite of the fact that Sasha has not been officially confirmed to appear on the show at all, let alone be in the ladder match. She was originally planned to be in the match but was replaced with Dana Brooke following her recent issues with the company.

Drew McIntyre is a heavy favorite to win the men’s ladder match at +170. Andrade is second place at +305, after which there is an enormous dropoff with Finn Balor at +1000 being the one with the next best odds. As with Banks, several competitors not involved in the match also have betting odds, with many willing to bet on surprise last-minute additions.

Becky Lynch is currently favored to successfully retain both the Raw and SmackDown women’s championships at the event, though her match with Charlotte (-165) has much closer odds than her match with Lacey Evans (475).

The full list of betting odds can be seen below.

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Seth Rollins (c) (-460) vs. AJ Styles (+320)

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Kevin Owens: No odds yet

WWE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) (-475) vs. Lacey Evans (+325)

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) (-165) vs. Charlotte Flair (+125)

MEN’S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH

Drew McIntyre (+170) vs. Andrade (+305) vs. Finn Balor (+1000) vs. Baron Corbin (+1250) vs. Ali (+1250) vs. Ricochet (+1700) vs. Randy Orton (+1750) vs. Braun Strowman (+2300)

Other stars with odds not currently advertised for the match: Elias (+800), Kevin Owens (+1000), Cesaro (+1250), Roman Reigns (+1500)

WOMEN’S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH

Mandy Rose (+300) vs. Ember Moon (+325) vs. Bayley (+400) vs. Alexa Bliss (+800) vs. Naomi (+1500) vs. Natalya (+1750) vs. Dana Brooke (+2250) vs. Carmella (+2300)

Other stars with odds not currently advertised for the match: Sasha Banks (+340), Ruby Riott (+1250), Liv Morgan (+1500)

STEEL CAGE MATCH

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz: No odds yet

Roman Reigns (-300) vs. Elias (+220)