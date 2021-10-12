Velvet Sky Disputes D-Von Dudley Explanation For Why He and Bully Ray Don’t Do Business

Velvet Sky is taking issue with D-Von Dudley’s explanation of why he and Bully Ray parted ways. As reported yesterday, D-Von told The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast that the two parted ways in 2016 after Bully delayed signing a WWE contract extension, which led to WWE ultimately rescinding the offer.

D-Von is currently a producer with WWE and said on the podcast:

““I wish him nothing but the best. We do not do business anymore. There’s no hard feelings and I don’t have any animosity towards him. It’s just he’s doing his thing and I’m doing my thing. Bubba and I are not at odds with each other. We don’t hate one another. We just went different ways like most tag teams do. This is not a Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels thing where we hate each other. We don’t. We just had a difference of opinions at that time and we went our separate ways. Even the wrestling school, he has the wrestling school in Connecticut, I have the one in Winter Park over here. So we both individually own our wrestling schools but we just do things separate now. That’s all.”

Sky, who is Bully Ray’s fiancee, posted to Twitter responding to an article about it, writing (per WrestlingNews.co):

Fiction can be fun…. lol if ya’ll only knew the truth. Cuz this ain’t it.

The tweet was deleted about an hour later.