Velvet Sky On Coming Into NWA For Commentary Gig, Being Hesitant At First

Velvet Sky is busy doing commentary for the NWA, and she recently talked about how she got the role and settling into it. Sky appeared on the latest MCW Backstage Pass to talk about her work with the NWA, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On how she ended up coming into the NWA: “I retired from in-ring action in 2016. I just had felt my time in the ring was up. As wrestlers, we have a shelf life. You just gotta know when enough is enough on your body, gotta listen to your body, and I felt pretty good in 2016, but I felt like I did all that I had set out to do. But I knew I wanted to stay involved in the industry and just kind of branch out or transition into a different role, just not in the ring. So in March 2021, totally unexpected, I get a call from the NWA, and they told me that Billy Corgan, and I worked with Billy Corgan in IMPACT, specifically requested that I come in and do commentary. I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ No [I hadn’t done commentary before], but I thought it was super cool. First of all, I was a huge and still am Smashing Pumpkins fan growing up, and I’m like, ‘Wait, Billy Corgan?’ So it wasn’t Billy that called me. It was Pat Kenney, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, Billy wanted me to call you and offer you this. We think you’d be great.”

On being hesitant at first: “I was so excited, but at the same time, not to doubt myself, but I’ve never done anything but wrestling. I’m confident in my ability to transition into any part of the business, but Pat was just like, ‘Don’t worry. We’re never gonna set you up to fail. Joe [Galli] and Tim [Storm] are pros, they’ll guide you right through.’ So I’ve been there now for about a year and a half. The transition was actually smoother than I had anticipated. At first, it was a little nerve-racking because I didn’t know a lot of the faces in the NWA. But there were a lot of familiar faces that I had come up with in IMPACT and on the indies. I knew their names, their move set. But there was a whole roster of new faces that now I had to learn their names, their move set, their back story. But for me, it was kind of like clockwork. Once I got in the seat, Joe and Tim, they would guide me, and I would chime in here and there. But now I feel so much more confident than I was a year and a half ago. I still have a lot to learn, obviously, but it’s like second nature with commentary, and I love it. I love that I’m able to still be involved in the wrestling industry.”

On setting into her role as commentator: “It is an acquired skill. I feel like as long as you know the move sets, you might not know somebody’s name at first, but you can call moves as you see them. So that’s kind of what I was doing at first, just chiming in with ‘Oohs’ and ‘Ahs’ and ‘oh, big suplex.’ Then after a while, it’s just second nature. So I’m really happy with my role in the NWA.”