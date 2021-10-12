Velvet Sky Says Jeff Hardy Deserves More Than What He’s Getting on Raw

– On last night’s WWE Raw, Jeff Hardy lost via a rollup by Austin Theory. At least one wrestling industry talent thinks Hardy is not being used to his full potential by WWE right now in NWA broadcaster and former wrestler Velvet Sky. She initially tweeted last night, “IMHO, Jeff Hardy deserves way more than how he’s being used.”

Later on, another user asked Velvet Sky if Hardy going over a newer, younger talent such as Theory would’ve been preferable and what Hardy deserves. Sky later responded that her problem is with the way Jeff Hardy has been “buried week after week. She wrote in response, “No I didn’t say that at all. I don’t have a problem with vets putting over younger talent. But with Jeff he gets buried week after week.”

Hardy has recently seen himself on the losing end of multiple matches on Raw in recent weeks.

