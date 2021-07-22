Velveteen Dream Briefly Booked For Indy Show, But Pulled Soon After

Velveteen Dream’s comeback tour remains a dream for now after he was booked for an indy show, but was pulled soon after over backlash. SWF Wrestling announced on Wednesday that the NXT alumnus was set to appear at their September 11th show, Home Sweet Home.

The booking quickly drew condemnation online over the longstanding allegations of sexual misconduct levied against him by underage boys, both in April of 2020 and then again in June of last year during the #SpeakingOut movement. Dream has denied the allegations against him, and was released by WWE in May.

SWFY owner Rob Fury said in the announcement that Dream’s booking was canceled:

“Tonight we announced Velveteen Dream would be appearing at our Home Sweet Home event. I believe any man can be slandered and have been through other situations in my life unrelated but untrue. After careful consideration, Dream has been removed.”