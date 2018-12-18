wrestling / News
WWE News: Velveteen Dream Comments on WWE Call Ups, Episode 1 Of Kofi Kingston’s New ‘I Just Love Kicks,’ Kurt Angle Thanks Sacramento
– Velveteen Dream recently deleted all his tweets, but then last night he had the following to say about wanting to be called up…
It’s Not His (Vince’s)
Call 2 Make
It’s URs,
So let ur voices B heard….#CallDREAMUp@WWE Universe pic.twitter.com/9ZecWpWJQl
— The DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) December 18, 2018
SPAM @wwe @wwenxt
And let’s see if they’re really listening!!
— The DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) December 18, 2018
#CallDREAMUp#VelveteenDream#DREAMOver#PurpleRainMaker#DREAM
— The DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) December 18, 2018
RAW
SmackDown
NXT
NXTUK
Seasame Street
Doesn’t matter,
if UR entertaining ur entertaining.
I don’t need writers and I don’t need a lot of time. A superstar should bleed through ur TV. And not when someone’s producing it.
Give Me The Red Light 🎥
And It’s #DREAMOn
Any Night
— The DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) December 18, 2018
– Kofi Kingston kicks off his brand new series with some special edition sneakers! Mr. 24/7 takes a close look at the “one-star” controversy with the DRAGONBALL Z ADIDAS ZX 500 RM, inspired by DBZ hero, Goku!
– Kurt Angle posted the following on Instagram after last night’s WWE Raw…