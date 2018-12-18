WWE News: Velveteen Dream Comments on WWE Call Ups, Episode 1 Of Kofi Kingston’s New ‘I Just Love Kicks,’ Kurt Angle Thanks Sacramento

– Velveteen Dream recently deleted all his tweets, but then last night he had the following to say about wanting to be called up…

It’s Not His (Vince’s)

Call 2 Make It’s URs,

So let ur voices B heard….#CallDREAMUp@WWE Universe pic.twitter.com/9ZecWpWJQl — The DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) December 18, 2018

RAW

SmackDown

NXT

NXTUK

Seasame Street Doesn’t matter,

if UR entertaining ur entertaining. I don’t need writers and I don’t need a lot of time. A superstar should bleed through ur TV. And not when someone’s producing it. Give Me The Red Light 🎥

And It’s #DREAMOn

Any Night — The DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) December 18, 2018

– Kofi Kingston kicks off his brand new series with some special edition sneakers! Mr. 24/7 takes a close look at the “one-star” controversy with the DRAGONBALL Z ADIDAS ZX 500 RM, inspired by DBZ hero, Goku!

– Kurt Angle posted the following on Instagram after last night’s WWE Raw…