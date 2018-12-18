Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Velveteen Dream Comments on WWE Call Ups, Episode 1 Of Kofi Kingston’s New ‘I Just Love Kicks,’ Kurt Angle Thanks Sacramento

December 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Velveteen Dream

– Velveteen Dream recently deleted all his tweets, but then last night he had the following to say about wanting to be called up…

– Kofi Kingston kicks off his brand new series with some special edition sneakers! Mr. 24/7 takes a close look at the “one-star” controversy with the DRAGONBALL Z ADIDAS ZX 500 RM, inspired by DBZ hero, Goku!

– Kurt Angle posted the following on Instagram after last night’s WWE Raw…

