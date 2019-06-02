Velveteen Dream Defeats Tyler Breeze At NXT Takeover XXV (Pics, Video)

The Velveteen Dream defeated Tyler Breeze at NXT Takeover XXV tonight after hitting a Dream Valley Driver and Purple Rainmaker combo to retain the NXT North American title. Dream attempted to bring the belt in and Breeze stopped him, handing it off to the referee which allowed Dream to slide in and hit his combo for the win. After the match, Dream and Breeze posed for a selfie together. This was Breeze’s return match to NXT.