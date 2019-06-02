wrestling / News
Velveteen Dream Defeats Tyler Breeze At NXT Takeover XXV (Pics, Video)
The Velveteen Dream defeated Tyler Breeze at NXT Takeover XXV tonight after hitting a Dream Valley Driver and Purple Rainmaker combo to retain the NXT North American title. Dream attempted to bring the belt in and Breeze stopped him, handing it off to the referee which allowed Dream to slide in and hit his combo for the win. After the match, Dream and Breeze posed for a selfie together. This was Breeze’s return match to NXT.
"It's Tyler!!!" #PrincePretty @MmmGorgeous is HERE and he's ready to take on @VelveteenWWE at #NXTTakeOver: XXV! pic.twitter.com/sWutsrHLzH
— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2019
#NXTTakeOver missed you, @mmmgorgeous. pic.twitter.com/Mw8s3wOeh7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 2, 2019
Ladies and gentlemen, The Artist Formerly Known as @VelveteenWWE.
👁👁👁 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/zXSTgeuXN5
— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2019
We knew the selfie was bound to happen sooner or later. 🤳@MmmGorgeous @VelveteenWWE #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/qlaXxSRXzE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 2, 2019
Great Value? @MmmGorgeous is a premium brand!
➡️ https://t.co/E0MswUzX3G pic.twitter.com/hQdTnUbEkQ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 2, 2019
Back and forth action between @VelveteenWWE and @MmmGorgeous in this BATTLE for the NXT #NorthAmericanChampionship! #NXTTakeOver: XXV pic.twitter.com/5wrrLT4TK7
— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2019
No. 1 Trend in the United States: #NXTTakeOver
You surprised? We're not. 😉 pic.twitter.com/XyG4rYnAbM
— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2019
.@VelveteenWWE Valley Driver!
➡️ https://t.co/E0MswUzX3G pic.twitter.com/eNUPaeJVIP
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 2, 2019
Unprettier from @VelveteenWWE!
➡️ https://t.co/E0MswUzX3G pic.twitter.com/y52gU5y8SQ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 2, 2019
A #DreamDT isn't enough to @mmmgorgeous to 😴!#NXTTakeOver @VelveteenWWE pic.twitter.com/oSo4Zo29HO
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 2, 2019
.@MmmGorgeous gets every last bit of that Unprettier!
➡️ https://t.co/E0MswUzX3G pic.twitter.com/7hvhntFWNP
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 2, 2019
This is us. #NXTTakeOver @MmmGorgeous pic.twitter.com/2gHrSK4Gk8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 2, 2019
Tonight, we're going to PARTY LIKE IT'S 1999 because @VelveteenWWE is STILL your NXT #NorthAmericanChampion! #NXTTakeOver #AndStill pic.twitter.com/ZGAUShZTkd
— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2019
RESPECT. @VelveteenWWE & @MmmGorgeous both deserve the spotlight. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/Dn3SaqT0EV
— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2019
champ selfie 🤳 #NXTTakeOver #AndStill @VelveteenWWE pic.twitter.com/rU9JRoLDsa
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 2, 2019
