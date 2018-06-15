The Velveteen Dream Discusses Mocking Ricochet, Comparisons to Prince and More

– The Velveteen Dream spoke with 101 WKQX Chicago for a new in-character interview discussing his match at NXT Takeover: Chicago and more. Audio is below, plus highlights per WZ:

On the vibe in the NXT locker room: “Well The Dream couldn’t tell you the vibe in the NXT locker room, because quite frankly, I have my own. When you are a Superstar as high up on the totem pole as The Velveteen Dream you have those luxuries.”

On mocking Ricochet: “I didn’t say that it was silly and I didn’t mock his background. We all come from diffrent walks of life if you will. The Dream didn’t need to struggle. He’s homegrown talent, straight from the WWE Performance Center. Trained by the best coaches in the world. Norman Smiley who’s known from coast-to-coast, Matt Bloom, head trainer, and I am protege of the one-and-only The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels. As a matter of fact, The Dream is in the gym with him right now preparing for TakeOver.”

On comparisons to Prince: “Funny, I think that the only reason I’m compared to Prince is because of my skin color. You know, a lot of people compare me to Jimi Hendrix. Now, most notably, people are comparing me to Ricochet. Which The Dream finds to be an insult, because as I said, there’s no one in The Dream’s league.”

On which match he’s most excited for this weekend: “If The Dream is worried about other people’s matches, how can he be a man of his word? Every TakeOver we’ve had, Every TakeOver The Dream has competed on, he’s kept his word. TakeOver: War Games, Aleister Black said his name. TakeOver: Philidelphia, Kassius Ohno went down in the first 30 seconds. Now, TakeOver Chicago, no different. A year after [Velveteen Dream] made his debut and Ricochet’s gonna find out that anything he can do, The Dream can do better.”