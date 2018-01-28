Identity of New Member of The Velveteen Dream’s Entourage at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia

– WrestlingInc.com reports that the man who appeared during The Velveteen Dream’s entrance at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia was Thomas Sharpe, who has previously worked in EVOLVE and CHIKARA. You can check out a video of his appearance at the event below. There is still no word yet on the identity of the woman in his entourage at the event.

Velveteen Dream defeated Kassius Ohno at the event. You can check out 411’s live coverage and results for the event RIGHT HERE.