Update On Velveteen Dream NXT Status, If He Will Be Called Up To Main Roster

The Velveteen Dream lost to NXT Champion Adam Cole on last night’s NXT Takeover: In Your House event, which means he cannot have another shot as long as Cole is champion. This would seem to suggest that he has nothing left to do in NXT and could be headed to the main roster. However, Wrestletalk reports that this isn’t the case. Velveteen Dream is expected to remain on the black and yellow brand for the foreseeable future.

Dream switching brand was discussed at one point, but ‘higher-ups’ in WWE and NXT decided to keep him where he is for now.

Matt Riddle was recently announced for a Smackdown debut, while Chelsea Green and Dominik Dijakovic are also rumored for main roster call-ups.