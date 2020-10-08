wrestling / News
WWE News: Velveteen Dream Interrupts Kushida vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Dexter Lumis Picks Up Win
October 8, 2020
– The Velveteen Dream got involved in Kushida’s match with Tommaso Ciampa, but paid the price for it. You can see a clip below from the match, which saw Dream come in and give Ciampa the DQ win. Kushida then recovered and attacked Dream, sending him packing:
– Dexter Lumis beat Austin Theory on tonight’s show, his first win since he beat Killian Dain in July. You can see a clip from the match below:
