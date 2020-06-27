wrestling / News
Velveteen Dream Involved in Car Accident, Released From Hospital
June 27, 2020 | Posted by
The Velveteen Dream was in a car accident that saw him take a trip to the hospital. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported on Friday night that WWE confirmed to him that the NXT star was involved in a car accident and has been released from the hospital.
No details are yet available regarding the specifics of the accident or how badly Dream was injured. Dream last competed at NXT Takeover: In Your House, losing the Backlot Brawl to NXT Champion Adam Cole.
WWE has confirmed to me that Velveteen Dream was in a car accident today, and has been released from the hospital.
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 27, 2020
