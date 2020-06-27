Velveteen Dream Involved in Car Accident, Released From Hospital

The Velveteen Dream was in a car accident that saw him take a trip to the hospital. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported on Friday night that WWE confirmed to him that the NXT star was involved in a car accident and has been released from the hospital.

No details are yet available regarding the specifics of the accident or how badly Dream was injured. Dream last competed at NXT Takeover: In Your House, losing the Backlot Brawl to NXT Champion Adam Cole.