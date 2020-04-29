Jim Cornette Discusses The Velveteen Dream Denying That He Sent Explicit Photo To A Minor

On a recent edition of Cornette’s Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette discussed the allegations against the Velveteen Dream that he sent explicit photos of himself to minors. Dream has denied the allegations. Cornette noted that wrestlers today are not as good at covering up their actions as they should be. Highlights are below.

On how wrestlers today are not good at being discreet: “I’ve always said, if there were cellphones in the 80s, that none of the guys would, all of them would have been in jail and or none of them would have been married longer than two weeks. But these fucking guys today, they don’t know how to cover their shit up. You don’t fucking call from your, even before there was such a thing as caller ID, there were phone bills that you got on paper, you never call a girl from your house, you always go to a payphone and you don’t use a fucking calling card in your name, if the bill comes to your house, you use fucking change and pay for it as you go along, and you definitely don’t say things on answering machines or voicemails, you don’t let compromising pictures be taken past a picture in a parking lot at the fucking local 7-11 of you and fans.”

“I’m not saying whether it’s right or wrong, I’m saying that’s something you would probably want to cover up, so I’ll just use my own phone with a traceable phone number, my own fucking gimmick account, whatever, and why don’t you get the goddamn evidence notarized while you’re at it just to make it easier for everybody.”

