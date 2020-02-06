wrestling / News
Velveteen Dream Makes Return on Tonight’s NXT (Pics, Video)
This week’s NXT saw the return of Velveteen Dream, as he came out to go after the Undisputed Era. The main event of tonight’s episode saw Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne beat the Undisputed Era, after which the stable took out the BroserWeights and attacked Ciampa. The lights went low and then Dream appeared, making the save and taking out the Era.
Dream has been out of action since being hurt in October. You can see pics and video below from the segment:
