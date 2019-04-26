wrestling / News

Velveteen Dream, Mia Yim and Shane Thorne Comment on NXT Referee Tom Castor Breaking Leg

April 26, 2019
Velveteen Dream EVOLVE

– NXT stars Velveteen Dream, Mia Yim and Shane Thorne are the latest to go to Twitter to comment on NXT referee Tom Castor’s broken leg. Castor broke his leg during a match between Dream and Tyler Breeze at the NXT live event that took place yesterday in Omaha, Nebraska. Castor was able to count the pinfall for Dream despite the injury.

The trio’s posts are below:

