Velveteen Dream, Mia Yim and Shane Thorne Comment on NXT Referee Tom Castor Breaking Leg

– NXT stars Velveteen Dream, Mia Yim and Shane Thorne are the latest to go to Twitter to comment on NXT referee Tom Castor’s broken leg. Castor broke his leg during a match between Dream and Tyler Breeze at the NXT live event that took place yesterday in Omaha, Nebraska. Castor was able to count the pinfall for Dream despite the injury.

The trio’s posts are below:

Ok sure @tomcastorWWE is tough and all but come on that was a slow count. pic.twitter.com/4p1nSHV9NP — Shane Solo (@ShaneThorneWWE) April 26, 2019

I can’t wait to do the kid n play with @tomcastorWWE and our bionic legs. pic.twitter.com/kZFyEsqA0E — The HBIC (@MiaYim) April 26, 2019