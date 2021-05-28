Velveteen Dream Reportedly Fired After Incident Reported By Top Star

It was reported last week that the Velveteen Dream had been released from WWE after a long absence from television. Dream later reacted to his exit from WWE, as well as the accusations of sexual misconduct including grooming underage boys and sending an explicit photo to an underage girl.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dream’s firing had nothing to do with the accusations or anything that was made public about him. Instead, he was fired after an incident that one of the top stars reported to management. Details on this incident have not been revealed.

In his social media post this week, Dream claimed that the screenshots and accusations against him from April of last year were why his push ended and why he was fired.