Various News: Velveteen Dream Returning to NXT in January, Colt Cabana Announces Changes to His Podcast

– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Velveteen Dream is listed on the NXT booking sheets for early January. He hasn’t been seen since his loss to Aleister Black at the Houston Takeover event. He also hasn’t been at the Performance Center since that time as well.

According to Pwinsider.com, Colt Cabana announced on the latest “Art of Wrestling” podcast that beginning in March 2018, the podcast will be going through a big format change. He will be moving away from doing long-form interviews with talent and personalities, and instead, do something similar to his “Wrestling Road Diaries” DVD series chronicling his adventures of his week on the independent wrestling scene. He is making the change because when he started the show, he wanted to place where people can get to know the stars of independent wrestling. But in 2017, you can hear that in multiple different places.