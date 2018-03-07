wrestling / News
WWE News: Velveteen Dream & Ricochet Feud on Twitter, Fandango Welcomes EC3 Back to WWE
March 7, 2018 | Posted by
– Velveteen Dream previously posted about his unhappiness about being unhappy with indie talent coming into NXT and taking spots they don’t deserve. Ricochet looks to be his next target as they had some back and forth on Twitter…
.@KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/iY5zNgf4wi
— 👑Long Live The DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) March 6, 2018
— The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) March 6, 2018
– Fandango posted the following on Twitter, welcoming EC3 back to WWE…
Welcome back @therealec3 … pic.twitter.com/ZPxZHsl5TR
— Fandango (@WWEFandango) March 7, 2018