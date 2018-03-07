 

WWE News: Velveteen Dream & Ricochet Feud on Twitter, Fandango Welcomes EC3 Back to WWE

March 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Velveteen Dream NXT TV 22118

– Velveteen Dream previously posted about his unhappiness about being unhappy with indie talent coming into NXT and taking spots they don’t deserve. Ricochet looks to be his next target as they had some back and forth on Twitter…

– Fandango posted the following on Twitter, welcoming EC3 back to WWE…

