Velveteen Dream Ruled Guilty Of Violating Probation, Released From Jail

As previously reported, Patrick “Velveteen Dream” Clark was arrested twice last month: on August 20 for First Degree Battery and Trespassing on property after a warning and then on August 26th for possession of drug paraphernalia. PWInsider reports that a judge recently ruled that Dream was guilty of violating probation over his August 20 arrest. He was released on September 13, as the judge noted 25 days in Seminole County jail was enough punishment for the probation violation.

Dream was arrested back in November 2021 as well by the The Alamonte Springs Police Department. At the time, he was charged with possession of cocaine, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, destroying/altering/concealing physical evidence and having no lamps/illuminating devices in his vehicle. On April 21, 2022, Judge Donna Goerner sentenced him to a year of probation for the possession of drug paraphernalia charge, $213 in court costs and 25 hours of community service. He still needs to serve the rest of is probation.