Velveteen Dream Says He Has Supporters and Not Fans, Discusses His Indie Wrestler Rant

NXT’s Velveteen Dream recently took part in an interview seen on SportsNet’s Aftermath show; you can read a few highlights (transcription credit to Bill Pritchard for Wrestlezone.com) and watch the interview below:

On his fans and merchandise: “I don’t like the word fan. Fan is short for ‘fanatic’. Everyone that follows The Dream is a supporter, more or less. Supporters, they’re where the heart is. They don’t need ‘merch’. They don’t need to show their affection by wearing a sandwich board on their bodies, logos. No, no, no… people who support the dream are a little bit more sophisticated than that. All you have to do is say his name. Try it.”

On his rant about indie wrestlers invading WWE: “That is not what I said. That is not what I said; can you quote me on that? Do you have the tweet? [After now-deleted tweet is read] And here I am! Do you have an issue with it? I didn’t think you would, but the people who spend their 15, 20 plus years—do you know what the issue is? It’s not about the quantity of years you do something. It’s about the quality of years, and at 22 years old the Velveteen Dream has had a solid one year. That’s just the beginning, and I don’t speak for Vince McMahon, or Hunter Hearst Helmsley, but I think we see eye to eye when we see that The Dream is money. The Dream is the future of WWE, would you not agree with that?”