WWE News: Velveteen Dream Says WWE Is An Entertainment Company, Nikki Bella Gives A Tour of Her Bedroom, Kurt Angle Praises Drew Gulak
May 4, 2019
– The Velveteen Dream had some comments about WWE on Twitter, noting that ‘this business’ is an entertainment company and others shouldn’t take themselves so seriously. He wrote:
#sportsENTERTAINMENT#IndependentContractor#MindURBusiness#CorporateAmerica pic.twitter.com/gjPyxEGFnI
— King DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) May 3, 2019
– Nikki Bella posted a new video in which she gave fans a tour of her bedroom.
– A fan asked Kurt Angle on a Facebook Q&A about the most promising 205 Live performer and he picked Drew Gulak.
He said: “I really like Drew Gulak. He’s a great performer and very entertaining when he gets the opportunity to be. He isn’t afraid to make an ass out of himself…LOL“
