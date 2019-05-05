wrestling / News

WWE News: Velveteen Dream Says WWE Is An Entertainment Company, Nikki Bella Gives A Tour of Her Bedroom, Kurt Angle Praises Drew Gulak

May 4, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– The Velveteen Dream had some comments about WWE on Twitter, noting that ‘this business’ is an entertainment company and others shouldn’t take themselves so seriously. He wrote:

– Nikki Bella posted a new video in which she gave fans a tour of her bedroom.

– A fan asked Kurt Angle on a Facebook Q&A about the most promising 205 Live performer and he picked Drew Gulak.

He said: “I really like Drew Gulak. He’s a great performer and very entertaining when he gets the opportunity to be. He isn’t afraid to make an ass out of himself…LOL

