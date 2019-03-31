wrestling / News

WWE News: Velveteen Dream Takes Shots At Matt Riddle, Top 5 Emotional NXT Takeover Wins, Sheamus’ Reaction To Soccer Game

March 31, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Velveteen Dream Matt Riddle NXT Takeover: New York

– Velveteen Dream took to Twitter to take some shots at his NXT Takeover: New York opponent Matt Riddle.

– Earlier today in the Premier League, Liverpool defeated Tottenham in stoppage time, 2-1. Kyle Martino of NBC Sports posted a video of Sheamus’ reaction to the win.

– WWE has posted a new top 5 video looking at the most emotional title wins in NXT Takeover history.

