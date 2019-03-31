wrestling / News
WWE News: Velveteen Dream Takes Shots At Matt Riddle, Top 5 Emotional NXT Takeover Wins, Sheamus’ Reaction To Soccer Game
March 31, 2019 | Posted by
– Velveteen Dream took to Twitter to take some shots at his NXT Takeover: New York opponent Matt Riddle.
If The Left Don’t Get U…..
Night Night &
Sweet DREAMs BRO#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/64a5yAdZI8
— The DREAM KING (@VelveteenWWE) March 31, 2019
UR Not A BRO
UR A HO#NXTTakeOver
— The DREAM KING (@VelveteenWWE) March 31, 2019
– Earlier today in the Premier League, Liverpool defeated Tottenham in stoppage time, 2-1. Kyle Martino of NBC Sports posted a video of Sheamus’ reaction to the win.
What it means to @WWESheamus #MYPLMorning pic.twitter.com/iw5QMOpqx3
— Kyle Martino (@kylemartino) March 31, 2019
– WWE has posted a new top 5 video looking at the most emotional title wins in NXT Takeover history.
