Velveteen Dream Teased In Preview For This Week’s NXT

WWE is teasing The Velveteen Dream for this week’s episode of NXT before NXT Takeover: Portland. WWE.com’s preview of Wednesday’s episode reads as follows regarding Dream, who returned at the end of last week’s episode and attacked the Undisputed Era:

What will be the fallout of Velveteen Dream’s return?

Last Wednesday, The Velveteen Dream shocked The Undisputed ERA with his surprise return, cutting short their attack on Tommaso Ciampa.

His Purple Highness was out for payback after The Undisputed ERA put him on the shelf last October, also making things personal with the man who dethroned him as NXT North American Champion, Roderick Strong. Though Dream stood tall while wearing tights bearing the images of Strong’s wife and son, Strong and his cohorts made it clear that their issues were far from settled.

What will be the next chapter in this bitter rivalry?