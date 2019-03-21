wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Confirms Velveteen Dream vs. Matt Riddle For NXT Takeover, WWE Stars Set For New York Mets Day,
– WWE has announced that the Velveteen Dream will defend his NXT North American title against Matt Riddle at NXT Takeover: New York.
NXT #NorthAmericanChampion @VelveteenWWE will defend his title against @SuperKingofBros at #NXTTakeOver: New York! https://t.co/FTTZdKigfm
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 21, 2019
Last night, @SuperKingofBros nearly had @VelveteenWWE beat in the Fatal 5-Way. While Riddle came up short, I want to see what happens when Riddle and Dream compete one-on-one, for the NXT North American Title… at #NXTTakeover: New York!
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 21, 2019
– Drew McIntyre, Mickie James, Curt Hawkins and Corey Graves will appear at the New York Mets’ WWE Day game on April 6. The first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive a free bobblehead featuring Mets player Todd Frasier inside a WWE wrestling ring.
