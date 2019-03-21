WWE News: WWE Confirms Velveteen Dream vs. Matt Riddle For NXT Takeover, WWE Stars Set For New York Mets Day,

– WWE has announced that the Velveteen Dream will defend his NXT North American title against Matt Riddle at NXT Takeover: New York.

Last night, @SuperKingofBros nearly had @VelveteenWWE beat in the Fatal 5-Way. While Riddle came up short, I want to see what happens when Riddle and Dream compete one-on-one, for the NXT North American Title… at #NXTTakeover: New York! — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 21, 2019

– Drew McIntyre, Mickie James, Curt Hawkins and Corey Graves will appear at the New York Mets’ WWE Day game on April 6. The first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive a free bobblehead featuring Mets player Todd Frasier inside a WWE wrestling ring.