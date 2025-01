WWE has announced a segment and matches for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on The CW and Netflix internationally:

* Oba Femi & Trick Williams vs. A-Town Down Under

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Kelani Jordan

* Ridge Holland vs. Stacks

* Jacy Jayne vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* Giulia, Roxanne Perez & Bayley have a Vengeance Day Summit