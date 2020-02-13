Venue Advertising Smackdown Tag Team Title Match For Elimination Chamber

It appears as if the Smackdown Tag Team Championships will be defended at Elimination Chamber, according to the show’s venue. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia has updated their lineup for the event with The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison for the championships listed on the card.

The two teams are set to face off before Elimination Chamber as well, with New Day defending the titles against M&M at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on February 27th. The venue is also advertising the previously-reported Chamber match between Roman Reigns, King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, and Braun Strowman for a shot at Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. Talent advertised for the show without specific matches are Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, and Bayley.

Elimination Chamber takes place on March 8th and airs live on WWE Network.