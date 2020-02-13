wrestling / News
Venue Advertising Smackdown Tag Team Title Match For Elimination Chamber
It appears as if the Smackdown Tag Team Championships will be defended at Elimination Chamber, according to the show’s venue. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia has updated their lineup for the event with The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison for the championships listed on the card.
The two teams are set to face off before Elimination Chamber as well, with New Day defending the titles against M&M at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on February 27th. The venue is also advertising the previously-reported Chamber match between Roman Reigns, King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, and Braun Strowman for a shot at Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. Talent advertised for the show without specific matches are Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, and Bayley.
Elimination Chamber takes place on March 8th and airs live on WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes on AEW Possibly Adding Another Title, How Far In Advance They Map Things Out
- Bianca Belair On Having An Immediate Crush On Montez Ford, How He Convinced Her To Keep Her Long Braid
- Eric Bischoff on If Hulk Hogan Regrets Doing Hogan Knows Best, Impact of Reality TV On Hogan’s Marriage
- Drew McIntyre on Possibly Bringing Back ‘Broken Dreams’ Theme for WrestleMania, Reveals His Favorite Wrestler When He Was A Kid