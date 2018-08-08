Various News: Venue Announces First Match For WWE HIAC PPV, WOW: Women of Wrestling TV Tapings Set For October, Matches For Next Week’s WWE 205 Live

– The AT&T Center in San Antonio, the venue for this year’s Hell in a Cell PPV, posted the following on Twitter, seemingly revealing the first WWE HIAC PPV match. The announcement makes sense following the current booking of WWE Smackdown …

Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton has been added to @WWE Hell In A Cell San Antonio on September 16! Tickets are on sale now! pic.twitter.com/BkfKovuHA8 — AT&T Center (@attcenter) August 7, 2018

– According to Pwinsider.com, WOW: Women of Wrestling will hold their first TV tapings for their weekly series on AXS TV on Wednesday, October 10th and Thursday, October 11th in Los Angeles, CA at the Belasco Theater. AXS TV is handling the production and distribution for the series, which will debut in 2019. Amber O’Neal, Santana Garrett, Barbie Hayden, and Katie Forbes are confirmed for the tapings.

– It was announced on last night’s WWE 205 live that Lio Rush vs. Akira Tozawa & Cedric Alexander vs. Jack Gallagher is official for next week’s show.