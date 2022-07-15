WWE News: Venue Confirms Rey Mysterio Celebration On Raw In Two Weeks, Matches For August Live Event

– Madison Square Garden has confirmed that Rey Mysterio will celebrate 20 years in WWE on Raw in two weeks. The venue will host the July 25th episode and posted to Twitter to promote the 20th anniversary celebration, as you can see below.

Damian Priest alluded to the anniversary celebration taking place on this week’s episode of Raw.

Don’t miss @reymysterio as he celebrates his 20th Anniversary as part of @WWE Monday Night Raw on Jul 25 live from The Garden! #WWERaw 🎟: https://t.co/HBEuusj5pM pic.twitter.com/4i4oD9IGef — MSG (@TheGarden) July 15, 2022

– PWInsider reports that the following matches are locally advertised for the August 14th live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey:

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

* Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

* Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

* The Street Profits vs. The Usos

Also set to appear are Ronda Rousey, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch and Ricochet.