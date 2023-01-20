Venue For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Was Evacuated Last Night, Not Expected To Change Tonight’s Show

Detroit News reports that the host venue for tonight’s WWE Smackdown, the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, was evacuated last night. The building was cleared out due to an ammonia leak at around 3:15 PM. Firefighters, a Hazmat specialist and medics arrived not long after.

Two men in their 20s were said to be injured as a result of the incident, as they were near the leak and suffered chemical burns. The injuries were minor and they were taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital. It’s unknown what caused the leak at this time.

Detroit Fire Department chief of community relations and public information officer James Harris said: “The leak was contained by us. Little Caesars Arena did their due diligence. They went into action, and the situation will be mitigated shortly.”

It’s believed that Smackdown will air as normal, as WWE has not made any announcement.