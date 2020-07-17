wrestling / News
Venue That Hosted Summerslam 1993 Torn Down Last Week
July 17, 2020 | Posted by
CBS Sports reports that the Palace at Auburn Hills, the former home of the Detroit Pistons and the venue that hosted WWF Summerslam 1993, has been torn down. It was open from 1988 to 2017, and hosted wrestling events until 2005. It was demolished on July 11.
The venue hosted three WWF PPVs, including Summerslam on August 30, 1993. WWF eventually stopped using it once the venue began to host WCW events as well. WCW would end up selling out the building three times, including over 17,000 for an episode of Nitro and two World War III PPVs.
