Verious News: World of Sport Wrestling Gets Premiere Date, First Episodes of Jerry Lawler’s Classic Championship Wrestling
July 8, 2018
– World of Sport Wrestling has announced its premiere date for later this month on ITV. As you can see below, the show will premiere on ITV on July 28th at 5 PM local time:
@WOSWrestling starts on #ITV #STV on Saturday 28th July at 5pm. #ItsComingHome #WOSW pic.twitter.com/iyaWUDgC7m
— WOS Wrestling (@WOSWrestling) July 8, 2018
– The first episodes of Jerry Lawler’s Classic Championship Wrestling are online. You can check out the episodes below; they air locally in Memphis: