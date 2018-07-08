Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Verious News: World of Sport Wrestling Gets Premiere Date, First Episodes of Jerry Lawler’s Classic Championship Wrestling

July 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ITV - World of Sport Wrestling

– World of Sport Wrestling has announced its premiere date for later this month on ITV. As you can see below, the show will premiere on ITV on July 28th at 5 PM local time:

– The first episodes of Jerry Lawler’s Classic Championship Wrestling are online. You can check out the episodes below; they air locally in Memphis:

article topics :

Jerry Lawler, World of Sport, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading