Very Few Tickets Left For Wrestlemania This Weekend

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that tickets are almost completely sold out for Wrestlemania this weekend. As of yesterday, there were 612 tickets left for Saturday and 333 left for Sunday.

On the secondary market, the get-in price is $36 for Saturday and $38 for Sunday. Two years ago, the last Wrestlemania with an audience, the get-in price was $74 at the same time.

The average sale price for Saturday was down 39% (with 68% fewer tickets available) and Sunday was down 32%. It was noted that this is all likely due to the pandemic, as the secondary market price has dropped for the UFC show on April 24 in Jacksonville (down to $249) and the May 15 show in Houston (down to $214).