Veteran Wrestler Blames Nia Jax For Kairi Sane’s Injury

As we previously reported, Kairi Sane suffered an injury on RAW after Nia Jax threw her at the steps, causing her to suffer a deep cut at the top of her head. The word backstage was that some people were blaming Jax but WWE wasn’t, and that still seems to be the case. However one veteran wrestler told The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the injury is ‘100%’ Jax’s fault.

The wrestler said: “She didn’t whip her, she grabbed her by the head and threw/shoved her. It was 100% Nia’s fault. She never let Kairi find her balance after pulling her out of the ring, she then pushed her head down so Kairi would be unable to see and then threw her forward hard head first off balance towards the steps. Kairi has zero chance.“