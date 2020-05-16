wrestling / News

Veteran Luchador Wrestler & Trainer Discovery Passes Away, Wrestling Industry Pays Tribute

May 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Discovery

– Veteran luchador wrestler, Discovery, sadly passed away on Friday, May 15 after a battle with cancer (via Luchablog). Discovery was a veteran of Lucha Libre AAA and also trained wrestlers on the independent Chicago wrestling circuit. A number of wrestlers, including WWE Superstars Kalisto and Mustafa Ali, paid tribute to Discovery on Twitter. You can read their messages below.

The luchador made his wrestling debut in Mexico in 1980 where he wrestled throughout the 80s and 90s. He eventually migrated to the Chicago area, where he became a trainer for GALLI Lucha Libre. Additionally, he made some appearances for WWE in the 1990s, appearing on both Monday Night Raw and Shotgun Saturday Night in 1997.

On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Discovery.

