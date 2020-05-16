Veteran Luchador Wrestler & Trainer Discovery Passes Away, Wrestling Industry Pays Tribute

– Veteran luchador wrestler, Discovery, sadly passed away on Friday, May 15 after a battle with cancer (via Luchablog). Discovery was a veteran of Lucha Libre AAA and also trained wrestlers on the independent Chicago wrestling circuit. A number of wrestlers, including WWE Superstars Kalisto and Mustafa Ali, paid tribute to Discovery on Twitter. You can read their messages below.

The luchador made his wrestling debut in Mexico in 1980 where he wrestled throughout the 80s and 90s. He eventually migrated to the Chicago area, where he became a trainer for GALLI Lucha Libre. Additionally, he made some appearances for WWE in the 1990s, appearing on both Monday Night Raw and Shotgun Saturday Night in 1997.

On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Discovery.

Former AAA Cadete del Espacio and Chicago lucha libre institution Discovery has passed away after a battle with cancer. https://t.co/xeO2SUuS3x pic.twitter.com/NoRmoM9IQv — luchablog (@luchablog) May 15, 2020

Discovery taught me to keep on fighting, don’t look back. He was one of my best lucha coaches in chicago.. I’m glad he was able to listen to my voice, and tell him thank you and i love him. I will dearly miss him….

Fuiste un padre maestro y persona. #QEPD #Discovery #Chicago pic.twitter.com/j003dSC0EX — KALISTO (manny) (@KalistoWWE) May 15, 2020

Rest In Peace, Discovery. pic.twitter.com/wUSBukspGm — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) May 15, 2020

Absolutely gutted by the news of the passing of Discovery. Disco was such an influential part of the Chicago Indie scene, teaching the Lucha style to countless wrestlers, being a certified legend & when he’d turn it on, he’d move better in the ring than most!#ThankYouDiscovery pic.twitter.com/NAsGwG9Y8a — 💜Marvelous Matt Knicks 💜 (@TheMattKnicks) May 15, 2020

"You can do" – Discovery.

No one ever believed in their students more than Discovery. You really believed in yourself, because he really believed in you. He thought you could do anything and so did you. I'll be grateful for you always. Until we meet again ♥️ R.I.P. Discovery pic.twitter.com/e18dF1BW14 — ''The Green Kid'' Storm Grayson (@TheGreenKidPW) May 15, 2020

Man to my very first teacher that showed me everything that I needed to know. I’ll miss the trainings and the talks we had. RIP DISCOVERY I’ll make you proud. pic.twitter.com/PaNp5TwC7r — Golden Dragon (@GoldenDragonTIA) May 15, 2020