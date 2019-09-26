Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin React to Being Named to Raw Announce Team

– Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin are on the new Raw commentary team, and the two took to Twitter to comment on the news. As reported earlier today, Joseph and Maddin are joining the Raw team alongside Jerry “The King” Lawler and the two posted to their social media accounts as you can see below:

I have never been more excited, nervous, prepared for anything in my life! Truly a dream come true! #RAW https://t.co/2X6eDHWHjh

Haha what the heck.

Excited, nervous, and extremely blessed to have been given this opportunity. Not sure if I deserve it but I’m going to run with this ball until the wheels fall off.

I’m looking forward to entertaining you. https://t.co/iuvqwF0J5x pic.twitter.com/7FtCCr0Pq9

— Dio Maddin | Brennan Williams (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) September 26, 2019