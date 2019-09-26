wrestling / News

Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin React to Being Named to Raw Announce Team

September 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Vic Joseph Dio Maddin Jerry Lawler

– Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin are on the new Raw commentary team, and the two took to Twitter to comment on the news. As reported earlier today, Joseph and Maddin are joining the Raw team alongside Jerry “The King” Lawler and the two posted to their social media accounts as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dio Maddin, RAW, Vic Joseph, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading