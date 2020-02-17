wrestling / News
Vic Joseph Announces NBA Network Gig for Cleveland Cavaliers, Reportedly Still Employed by WWE
– WWE broadcaster Vic Joseph announced on his Instagram account today that he will be doing NBA broadcast coverage of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second half of the team’s season on the NBA Network. Joseph (real name Victor Travagliante) is originally from Cleveland and previously did work for sports media in the city before he became a part of WWE. You can check out Joseph’s Instagram post below.
Vic Joseph wrote in the caption, “Thanks to the @NBA, @Cavs, @thespencermiller and @dramakingwwe for the Chicago hospitality! Was nice to be back around the game that helped my career grow. Looking forward to being a small part of @NBATV in the 2nd half of the season! #DefendTheLand #Cavs”
Previously, Joseph was part of the live Raw broadcast announce team until last month. He was later replaced by Tom Phillips. According to WrestlingInc.com, Joseph is still currently employed by WWE.
