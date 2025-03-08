Vic Joseph Comments on Corey Graves Returning to NXT, Says He Needed To ‘Take A Deep Breath’

Earlier this year, Corey Graves caused some controversy when he seemingly tweeted against WWE for moving him back to NXT. He disappeared from television for a week but then returned to the brand soon after. In an interview with Getting Over (via Fightful), Vic Joseph spoke about Graves returning to the brand and noted that he needed a moment to take a breath and rethink things.

He said: “I think he had to have a new set of eyes and take a deep breath. Stuff we used to talk about when we’d travel in the car together was, ‘Hey man, it’d be cool to call the shows together one day.’ Once he and I had the talk, ‘Dude, this is what we’ve always talked about.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’ I always wore a bow tie every WrestleMania, Corey Graves gave me that as a gift at my very first WrestleMania. We have that personal connection. I think the difficulty of it for Corey, and I think this is where you’re starting to see that seamless transition now, he doesn’t have to do as much. He can take a deep breath and a step back and understand that it is three of us. Three unique individuals and distinct personalities for one goal for one show. It’s been getting better each and every week. It’s only going to get better. All three of us are stoked to be in New York on Tuesday. It’s a chance for not only the brand, but us as a broadcast team to take that next step together and start looking at our first WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas.“