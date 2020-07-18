Vic Joseph Comments on Return to WWE Broadcast Team

– Former Raw broadcaster Vic Joseph was back doing play-by-play commentary for WWE for last night’s episode of 205 Live. Vic Joseph commented on his return on Twitter, which you can read below. Joseph did commentary alongside WWE Superstar Drew Gulak for last night’s broadcast.

Joseph wrote on Twitter, “Thanks to the @WWEUniverse (and @DrewGulak) for the warm welcome back! See you guys every Friday following #SmackDown on #205Live!”

As previously noted, Joseph was part of the Raw broadcast team until last January, when he was replaced by Tom Phillips. He later announced an NBA Network announcement for the Cleveland Cavaliers in February and remained under WWE contract. The rest of he NBA 2020 season had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.