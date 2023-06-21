Vic Joseph Explains His Candy Stash As Seen On This Week’s WWE NXT

Vic Joseph has taken to social media to explain the stash of candy noticed by fans at the commentary desk on this week’s WWE NXT. When the action in the Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins main event of this week’s show outside the ring and led to a Rollins splash to Breakker through the booth, several fans noticed a container of candy next to Joseph at the booth and it became a bit of a topic on Twitter.

Joseph posted to his Twitter to comment on the container, writing:

“LOT of questions about my candy stash at the #WWENXT desk – @WWEGraves can confirm – I almost passed out calling an event – Graves had to wave down someone to bring me food – from that moment I always had candy at the desk – it will be refilled for #NXTGoldRush next week!!”

Corey Graves has responded to the tweet to confirm the details, as you can see below.