Vic Joseph Hopes to Call Wrestlemania One Day

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), NXT commentator Vic Joseph spoke about his goals in WWE and said that he hopes to call Wrestlemania one day.

He said: “My goal in life is to call the main event of WrestleMania. Throwing it out there. Because we talk about talent that’s in the ring, there’s only one main event each night at WrestleMania. There’s only so many main events that have happened at WrestleMania, there’s been countless matches, but there’s only been one, or two main events. I want to call a main event of WrestleMania. I’ve called matches at WrestleMania, I’ve called championship matches at WrestleMania, but I’ve never called the main event. That to me, is what still drives me to be different then what you’re hearing, let me continue to work twice as hard. Give me Beth Phoenix or Wade Barrett, and then Booker T or Nigel or Percy, whoever it is, I’m gonna make it work with their help because anyone I’ve ever worked with has actually elevated me. I want to call the main event of WrestleMania, and that’s what drives me every Tuesday.“