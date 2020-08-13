wrestling / News
Vic Joseph Joins NXT Announce Team
August 12, 2020 | Posted by
Vic Joseph became a part of the NXT announce team on this week’s episode. On tonight’s show, Joseph joined Mauro Ranallo and Beth Phoenix on commentary. While Ranallo and Phoenix were broadcasting from their homes, Joseph was at the NXT Arena.
Phoenix and Ranallo have previously been joined by Tom Phillips on the show. Joseph has worked commentary on 205 Live, Main Event, NXT UK, and Raw, most recently doing 205 Live since January.
