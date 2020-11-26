wrestling / News
Vic Joseph & McKenzie Mitchell Reveal Relationship, Share Photoshoot Images
– It appears WWE broadcast team members Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell have announced their relationship. They shared some images from a photoshoot together on Instagram, which you can see below.
Joseph wrote in the caption for his post, “Thankful for family, friends, colleagues and you @mckenzienmitchell #HappyThanksgiving.” Meanwhile, Mitchell wrote in the comments for his post, “Thankful for you, love.” Mitchell later wrote in her own Instagram post, “My turkey.”
